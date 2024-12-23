Vikings go viral for fantastic Disney-themed celebration

The team with the best celebrations in the NFL was at it again this week.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday by a final score of 27-24. On the final drive of the game by the Seahawks with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Minnesota safety Theo Jackson picked off Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to seal the victory.

After the interception, the entire Vikings defense congregated in the end zone and celebrated by doing the “Camp Rock” dance.

Vikings really hit the Camp Rock celly on the game-winning INT#MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/aJhpM3wiif — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2024

“Camp Rock” is a fan-favorite Disney Channel original movie from 2008 starring Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas. Here is the clip from the film that the Vikings were imitating with their elaborate celebration.

Now sitting at 13-2 on the season, the Vikings have already busted out several immaculate celebrations this year, including a “White Chicks” tribute a couple of weeks ago as well as an Olympics-themed celly several weeks before that. 2024 has also been a banner season for Disney-themed celebrations as other NFL teams have already gotten into the act there too.