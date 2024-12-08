Vikings players go viral for incredible ‘White Chicks’ celebration

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be big fans of the Wayan brothers.

During Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Vikings teammates Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus went viral for the elaborate celebration they did. After Metellus intercepted Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second quarter, the two defenders got to dancing.

They busted out an extremely well-choreographed recreation of the dance scene from the 2004 comedy classic “White Chicks.” Here is the video.

The side-by-side view of the movie scene and the Vikings’ celebration showed just how incredibly well Bynum and Metellus executed it.

Minnesota was unable to score on their ensuing drive, but they did manage to score a touchdown on the following one to take a 14-10 lead into halftime. Thus, they may have to commit to the bit fully and do Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” on the next interception.

On a Cinderella run of sorts this season at 10-2, the Vikings are also quickly developing a reputation for having the most impressive celebrations in the league. A few weeks ago, Bynum already became a hot topic online for his Paris Olympics-themed celebration.