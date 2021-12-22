Vincent Jackson cause of death revealed in autopsy

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room earlier this year, and his cause of death has now been revealed.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office in Tampa, Fla., released the findings from Jackson’s autopsy on Wednesday. The results stated that Jackson died from “chronic alcohol use.” Jackson had a condition called alcoholic cardiomyopathy, which is when long-term alcohol consumption weakens the heart muscle.

At the time of his death in February, Jackson had a blood alcohol content of roughly four times the legal limit in the state of Florida.

Jackson’s wife, Lindsey, said last week that Jackson was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy — also known as CTE — after his death. Lindsey said Vincent had some of the telltale symptoms of CTE like mood swings and memory loss. She said her late husband had been drinking heavily and told her alcohol helped when his brain “felt fuzzy.”

Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in February after he was reported missing by his family. He was 38.

Jackson, a second-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made three Pro Bowls and had 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0