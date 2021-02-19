Troubling new details released in death of Vincent Jackson

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room on Monday, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain a bit unclear. What we do know, however, is that Jackson seemed to be in a tough place in life.

According to findings from the medical examiner’s office in Brandon, Fla., Jackson may have been dead for several days before a housekeeper found his body on Feb. 15. The Initial Case Summary, which was obtained by ESPN’s Jenna Laine, states that hotel staff entered Jackson’s room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and noticed that he was slouched over on the couch. The report states that they assumed Jackson was sleeping.

On Monday, hotel staff realized that Jackson hadn’t moved from his previous spot and called 911. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead when authorities arrived.

There were no signs of trauma or injury. The medical examiner’s report stated that Jackson used alcohol and smokeless tobacco but there was no indication of drug use. There is currently no timeline for the full completion of the autopsy report.

It is believed that Jackson had been staying at the hotel since Jan. 11. He had been reported missing by his family on Feb. 10, but authorities located him two days later and spoke with him. They closed the missing persons case at that point.

Jackson’s family told ESPN on Thursday that the three-time Pro Bowler’s brain has been donated to Boston University’s CTE Center. The family suspects Jackson was suffering from the brain disorder.

Jackson, a second-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made three Pro Bowls and had 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA-3.0