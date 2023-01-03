Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin

Stefon Diggs made sure he was there for his teammate on Monday night.

Video went viral of the Buffalo Bills receiver Diggs arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported that Diggs was initially barred from entering by a cop but that the cop relented once he found out who Diggs was.

Stefon Diggs showed up to the Cincinnati hospital to check on damar Hamlin 💯🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbdKV5He1P — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 3, 2023

The Pro Bowler Diggs was not the only notable person who paid a visit to Hamlin. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was also seen at the hospital.

Moments ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Saw him as he was leaving. Cincinnati Enquirer photog @AlbertCesare caught this image of Taylor pic.twitter.com/KGTxA4jPCJ — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the middle of Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals. As a result, the remainder of the contest was postponed, and many Bills players flew home from Cincinnati.

The most recent update that we heard on Hamlin’s condition came from his friend and marketing representative.