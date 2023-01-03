 Skip to main content
Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin

January 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Stefon Diggs walking

Stefon Diggs made sure he was there for his teammate on Monday night.

Video went viral of the Buffalo Bills receiver Diggs arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported that Diggs was initially barred from entering by a cop but that the cop relented once he found out who Diggs was.

The Pro Bowler Diggs was not the only notable person who paid a visit to Hamlin. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor was also seen at the hospital.

Hamlin collapsed on the field in the middle of Monday’s game between the Bills and Bengals. As a result, the remainder of the contest was postponed, and many Bills players flew home from Cincinnati.

The most recent update that we heard on Hamlin’s condition came from his friend and marketing representative.

