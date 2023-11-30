Von Miller has arrest warrant issued for allegedly assaulting pregnant girlfriend

An arrest warrant has been issued for Von Miller after the Buffalo Bills star was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Police officials confirmed to WFAA on Thursday that a warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest in Dallas, Texas, on a charge of assaulting a pregnant person. Officers responded at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning to a call of a “major disturbance” and were told by a woman that Miller had assaulted her during an argument.

WFAA reports that the woman is Miller’s longtime girlfriend.

Police said Miller had left the scene before officers arrived. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

The Bills issued a statement on Thursday morning saying they are aware of the incident involving Miller and are gathering more information.

Statement from the Bills: “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2023

Miller, 34, missed several games to start the 2023 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He has been a rotational player for the Bills and has just two tackles on the season. The team is on a bye in Week 13.

This is not the first time Miller has faced legal trouble.