Von Miller will not face charges in criminal investigation

Von Miller’s legal future is now clear after it was announced the Denver Broncos linebacker will not face criminal charges.

Miller was the subject of an unspecified criminal investigation, but on Friday, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District in Colorado announced that no charges would be filed.

No criminal charges will be filed against #Broncos star Von Miller, per the district attorney’s office. Statement: pic.twitter.com/9od0mUHIuY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2021

News that Miller was under investigation broke two months ago. It was never made clear that the investigation was about, and the District Attorney did not offer any further information, citing the fact that no citation or arrest was ever made.

Miller’s legal issues were one thing standing in the way of sorting out his future with the Broncos. His current option for 2021 may be declined, but the Broncos seem open to bringing him back at a potentially lower price. That decision likely becomes easier with this news.