Von Miller confident in Broncos’ leadership to pull off Aaron Rodgers trade

If Aaron Rodgers is available in a possible trade, Von Miller is confident that his Denver Broncos could make it happen.

Miller participated in the All Star Celebrity Softball Game at Coors Field, which is one of the events that comes with hosting the MLB All-Star Game. The Broncos linebacker was asked by News9’s Mike Klis if he had heard anything about the team acquiring Rodgers, who is dissatisfied with the Packers.

Miller first endorsed Denver’s quarterbacks, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, before expressing confidence in the front office.

“First and foremost, I’m comfortable with Drew, I’m comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job.”

Miller noted how Elway has successfully recruited big-time players in the past, like Peyton Manning.

“So if there’s a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done.”

Miller said that even if Rodgers is not available, he has complete confidence in Lock and Bridgewater, who have impressed him in camp.

Miller is giving the right answer publicly, but everyone knows the team would be best off with Rodgers. There is no debate about that. Denver has long been viewed as a favorite to land Rodgers. But the Packers do not seem to have any plans to let him go.