Von Miller’s girlfriend downplays incident that led to arrest

Von Miller is facing a felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person following an incident that took place this week, but the alleged victim is now defending the Buffalo Bills star.

According to a warrant that was issued for Miller’s arrest on Thursday, police responded to a call of a “major disturbance” at Miller’s Dallas-area apartment at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Miller had left by the time officers arrived, but his girlfriend told authorities that the 34-year-old had become physically violent with her following a disagreement about upcoming travel plans.

The affidavit for Miller’s arrest stated that the star pass-rusher put his hands around the alleged victim’s neck and pulled her by her hair. You can read more details here.

WFAA obtained the 911 call from the incident, which was placed by Miller’s girlfriend. The woman told the dispatcher that her boyfriend was “choking and hitting me” and said she has “bruises all over me.” She also told the dispatcher “my hair is out,” which seemed to be a reference to Miller allegedly pulling out a chunk of her hair.

Despite all that, the woman said on Thursday night that she was not assaulted. In a text message to WFAA, she described the incident as “a huge misunderstanding” and a “verbal disagreement.”

“We’re fine. Things were blown way out of context,” the woman wrote. “This is actually outrageous! No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad.”

Miller has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.

Miller, 34, missed several games to start the 2023 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He has been a rotational player for the Bills and has just two tackles on the season. The team is on a bye in Week 13.

This is not the first time Miller has faced legal trouble.