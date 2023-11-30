Details emerge about alleged incident between Von Miller, girlfriend

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller had a warrant issued for his arrest on Thursday over an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend, and some new details about the incident have emerged.

Police in Dallas, Texas, confirmed on Thursday that a warrant was issued for Miller’s arrest on a felony charge of assaulting a pregnant person. According to documents that were obtained by TMZ, Miller is accused of shoving the woman, pulling her hair, and putting his hands around her neck.

Authorities say the alleged confrontation began just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Miller’s Dallas-area apartment, when Miller and his girlfriend had a disagreement over their weekend travel plans. The woman is said to have slammed a door after she became upset, which made Miller “visibly angry.”

The woman told police that Miller then entered the room and demanded that she leave. She said she would comply but first wanted to grab a laptop and some cell phones that she had there.

Miller then turned violent, according to the alleged victim. The woman said Miller repeatedly shoved her while she was gather her things, at which point she kept yelling “stop, I’m pregnant.” The woman told police that Miller pushed her into a chair and put his hand against her neck “for 3 to 5 seconds before letting go.”

The alleged victim says Miller then took her laptop, threw it to the ground and stomped on it. She said he then grabbed her by the hair and pulled “a chunk of hair out” while she was trying to retrieve the device, which caused her to fall to the ground. Miller is then accused of placing both of his hands on the woman’s neck and causing pain. She says she did not have difficulty breathing either time he grabbed her neck.

Miller left the residence before police arrived. When officers got to the scene, the woman told them she is six weeks pregnant. There were visible abrasions on her left hand in addition to bruising on her neck, abdomen and left bicep. The alleged victim was treated for the injuries at the scene and did not require a trip to the hospital.

Miller, 34, missed several games to start the 2023 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. He has been a rotational player for the Bills and has just two tackles on the season. The team is on a bye in Week 13.

This is not the first time Miller has faced legal trouble.