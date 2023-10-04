Von Miller teases potential return date

Buffalo Bills fans have been counting down the days until Von Miller gets back on the field. They may not have to wait for much longer.

Miller has been out of action since November of last year when he suffered an ACL injury during the Bills’ Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

The Bills defensive end is already expected to take a huge step toward a return. Miller has now taken it a step further by giving himself a target date to get back on the field — the Bills’ Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Miller spoke openly about his looming return on a recent episode of his “The Voncast” podcast posted on Tuesday.

“If I was [sic] a betting man, I would say yeah, you can expect to see Von Miller in London. This is my first time playing in London. … I want this to happen, I’m pushing for it to happen. I think you can go ahead and check that box, and you guys are going to go see me in London,” said Miller.

"If I was a betting man I'd say you'll see Von Miller in London." 👀 Von wants to play against the Jaguars but needs to see how padded practice goes pic.twitter.com/j2PTVfe2sm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 3, 2023

Miller does temper expectations by stating that his playing status depends on how he performs at his first and only padded practice on Wednesday. Given that Miller will only get one opportunity to test his body at full speed, expect the Bills coaching staff to keep a watchful eye over the star edge rusher.

Miller finished last season with 8.0 sacks and 21 combined tackles across 11 games before his injury.