Von Miller slated to take huge step toward return

September 30, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Von Miller at training camp

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) motions to the fans after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller has been out of commission since November of last year. The latest update on the Buffalo Bills linebacker’s injury progress bodes well for his return to the field.

Miller is expected to resume practice this coming week, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The Bills star last played on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. He tore his ACL just before halftime.

Miller has managed to keep himself busy since suffering the injury. Instead of shying away from the game while on the sidelines, the 34-year-old focused his attention on working on his potential career after retirement. But it’s clear that the 8-time Pro Bowler still has some unfinished business left on the field.

The 2-time champion was seen as the potential missing piece for the Bills to finally make the Super Bowl during the Josh Allen era. Miller was in the midst of a strong season with 8.0 sacks and 21 combined tackles across 11 games before his injury.

Buffalo Bills, Von Miller
