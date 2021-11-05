New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team.

Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”

Here’s the post:

Beckham will have to clear waivers before any team is free to sign him. The Rams have the 30th waiver priority out of 32 teams, and Beckham may not make it that far.

While he hasn’t been productive the last couple of seasons, Beckham is a huge name. Plenty of fans and players want their teams to take a chance on him. Lamar Jackson has already heard from a ton of Baltimore Ravens fans who want him to recruit OBJ, but he had a hilarious message for them on Twitter.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports