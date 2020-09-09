 Skip to main content
Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Von Miller could miss three months with ankle injury in best-case scenario?

September 9, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Von Miller suffered an extremely unfortunate injury at the end of practice on Tuesday, but there is an outside chance the Denver Broncos star may not miss the entire 2020 season.

Miller’s ankle injury was diagnosed as a dislocated peroneal tendon, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The injury typically requires surgery and a recovery period of around six months. However, the best-case scenario would be three months.

Initial reports were that the Broncos feared Miller will be out for the season, and that is still a likely outcome. A three-month recovery would mean the star pass-rusher returned at some point near the end of the regular season, but the team will almost certainly err on the side of caution.

Miller had 46 tackles and eight sacks last season. The 31-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He also battled the coronavirus earlier in the offseason.

