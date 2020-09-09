Von Miller could miss three months with ankle injury in best-case scenario?

Von Miller suffered an extremely unfortunate injury at the end of practice on Tuesday, but there is an outside chance the Denver Broncos star may not miss the entire 2020 season.

Miller’s ankle injury was diagnosed as a dislocated peroneal tendon, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The injury typically requires surgery and a recovery period of around six months. However, the best-case scenario would be three months.

The specific diagnosis for #Broncos star Von Miller is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

Initial reports were that the Broncos feared Miller will be out for the season, and that is still a likely outcome. A three-month recovery would mean the star pass-rusher returned at some point near the end of the regular season, but the team will almost certainly err on the side of caution.

Miller had 46 tackles and eight sacks last season. The 31-year-old is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. He also battled the coronavirus earlier in the offseason.