Broncos could part ways with Von Miller?

Von Miller has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL for the last decade, and has become synonymous with the Denver Broncos. That may have to change in 2021.

Miller has a team option carrying a cap hit of over $22 million for 2021, and the Broncos could save $18 million in cap space by declining it. ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the team will do so, with the possibility of bringing Miller back at a lower salary.

Mike Klis of 9News reported Wednesday that the Broncos have not yet reached out to Miller about the option, indicating that no decision has been made yet by the team.

Per sources, Broncos GM George Paton has yet to reach out to reps of Von Miller($7m guarantee) /Kareem Jackson ($1.5M g) to discuss their team options.

Miller missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an injury to a tendon in his ankle in September. The linebacker turns 32 next month, and had eight sacks in 15 games in 2019.

The Broncos will also have to contend with this potentially significant issue when considering what to do with Miller’s option.