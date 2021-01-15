Von Miller under criminal investigation

Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller could be facing some serious legal trouble.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported on Friday that Miller is currently the subject of a criminal investigation in Parker, Colo. Parker Police Department spokesperson Josh Hans confirmed that there is an open investigation, though he would not provide any details.

“We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations,” Hans said. “We haven’t completed the investigation.”

If police determine a crime has been committed, the case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office.

Miller, 31, did not play for the Broncos this season after he suffered a serious ankle injury just before Week 1. The eight-time Pro Bowler had eight sacks in 15 games last season and has 106 in his career.

This is not the first time Miller has found himself in trouble with the law, though his past offense was nothing compared to a criminal investigation.