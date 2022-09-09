 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 8, 2022

Von Miller shows off wild haircut during Bills debut

September 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Von Miller with a funny haircut

Von Miller on Thursday made his Buffalo Bills debut, and he drew plenty of attention for his wild haircut.

The veteran pass-rusher had a shaved head, except for the lower back part, which had a triangle.

His odd hairstyle led to some jokes, of course.

What was no joke was Miller’s play on the field.

Miller had two sacks against his former team and was a big difference-maker. His Bills wrecked the Rams in Los Angeles 31-10.

Even at age 33, Miller is proving his game is still elite.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus