Von Miller shows off wild haircut during Bills debut

Von Miller on Thursday made his Buffalo Bills debut, and he drew plenty of attention for his wild haircut.

The veteran pass-rusher had a shaved head, except for the lower back part, which had a triangle.

Interesting haircut Von Miller is going with pic.twitter.com/b6ypuXUqLw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2022

His odd hairstyle led to some jokes, of course.

Von Miller stock going pic.twitter.com/gykzzK8ITB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 9, 2022

Every sack Von Miller gets he earns a puzzle piece of his hair back pic.twitter.com/Sp8rHyN1RS — Guy’s Snacks (@GuysSnacks) September 9, 2022

Barber: “What do you want?” Von Miller: “dorito” pic.twitter.com/EOrQlm8D3D — lu dort’s dog (@LuDortBurnerFan) September 9, 2022

Barber: “What do you want?” Von Miller: “You know the up button on the elevator?” Barber: “Say no more fam” pic.twitter.com/gcOsEFDRRk — Octavian (@SixersOctavian) September 9, 2022

What was no joke was Miller’s play on the field.

Miller had two sacks against his former team and was a big difference-maker. His Bills wrecked the Rams in Los Angeles 31-10.

Even at age 33, Miller is proving his game is still elite.