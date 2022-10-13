Von Miller has interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett

Von Miller shared some interesting thoughts on Kenny Pickett during an interview on Thursday.

Miller’s Buffalo Bills hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 in Week 5. Pickett made his first career NFL start and went 34/52 for 327 yards and an interception in the ugly loss.

Though he didn’t deliver many points, Miller still said he liked what he saw from Pickett. Miller shared his thoughts while serving as a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I like Kenny,” Miller told McAfee and A.J. Hawk. “I think he did all the things you want out of your first-year quarterback. He moved around the pocket. He extended plays. He was accurate. He had a good deep ball.”

Miller also specifically pointed to a moment when Pickett pushed Shaq Lawson after a hit.

“I think it was just the message to his team — even though we’re down, I’m not cool with this. I thought that was cool, show his teammates that he can fight. That he has some dog in him. I like Kenny. He’s going to have a bright future in this league,” Miller said.

Steelers fans will probably appreciate that comment. Pickett’s results have not been good so far — he’s thrown for four interceptions and no touchdowns. But maybe fans will feel comforted by what Miller saw from the Steelers rookie.