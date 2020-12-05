Vontaze Burfict arrested on battery charge

Free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested early Saturday on a battery charge.

Little information regarding the arrest was available as of Saturday morning. Clark County court records indicate that Burfict was arrested in Nevada, and the charge is a misdemeanor, according to ESPN. Burfict was being held on $1,000 bond, and will face a hearing on Monday.

Burfict has not played in an NFL game since 2019. Often controversial, he was best known for his dirty hits despite his undoubted talent at the linebacker position. One of those hits ultimately led to a season-long suspension that has effectively ended his time in the NFL for the moment.

The 30-year-old Burfict was reportedly reinstated by the NFL, and it was claimed he was trying to clean up his play. He remained unsigned anyway, and this isn’t going to help change that.