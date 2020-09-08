Wade Phillips sends funny tweet about trying to land coaching job

Wade Phillips is widely considered to be one of the best defensive minds in football, but he’s hoping to see points scored in bunches when the NFL season kicks off this week.

Phillips worked as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams last season, but they parted ways with him in a surprising move at the conclusion of the year. On Tuesday, Phillips tweeted that he is rooting for lots of offense at the start of the season so a team might find use for him.

With the NFL starting – I find myself pulling for the offense so maybe someone will need a defensive coach! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) September 8, 2020

Phillips made it clear he wants to keep coaching after the Rams let him go. He also said he was in disbelief that he didn’t have a job a year after helping lead a team to a Super Bowl.

Phillips may be 73, but his social media game is pretty strong. You may have realized that when he liked a tweet criticizing the Rams last year.