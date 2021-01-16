Wade Phillips wants to make return to coaching

Wade Phillips spent this season away from coaching, and he is ready to get back into things.

Phillips tweeted a funny joke on Friday, saying he is ready to retire from retirement.

I am ready to retire from retirement! I am ready and available. Let’s win. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 15, 2021

Phillips, 73, was the defensive coordinator for the Rams from 2017-2019, including their Super Bowl season in 2018. He also was defensive coordinator for the Broncos when they won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Phillips recently expressed interest in the Raiders’ job, which went to Gus Bradley.