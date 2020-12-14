Report: Wade Phillips wants Raiders’ defensive coordinator job

Wade Phillips has sat out the 2020 season, but he’s definitely not retired and apparently has his eye on a high-profile job opening.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 73-year-old wants to coach in the NFL again. In fact, the longtime NFL defensive coordinator has interest in that position with the Raiders after Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday.

Phillips’ skill as a defensive coordinator is widely heralded. He won a Super Bowl in that role with the Denver Broncos in 2015, and was widely praised for his work with the Los Angeles Rams when they were NFC champions in 2018. The young Raiders might be a good fit for him, and they need the help, with a unit that has given up over 400 total yards in seven games this season.

Phillips had this funny take on trying to land a job at the start of the season. His time may be coming, but it depends on whether anyone is interested in him.