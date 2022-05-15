Warren Sapp shares Tony Dungy’s famous 5 reasons athletes get in trouble

Warren Sapp played for Tony Dungy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers more than two decades ago, and there is one particular piece of advice that the former coach gave Sapp that has stuck with him all these years.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Sapp shared something that Dungy used to tell all of his players about steering clear of trouble. The Hall of Famer said there are five main reasons athletes get themselves into compromising situations. They are as follows:

1. Out past 12 midnight

2. Driving 15 mph or more over the speed limit

3. Drugs/guns

4. Alcohol

5. Women you know too well or not well enough

Sapp then mentioned how former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs (he called him Higgs) hit all five red flags. Ruggs was responsible for a horrifying car crash last year in which he was traveling at a high rate of speed. The passenger in his car, a woman, was killed, as was the driver of another car. Ruggs was under the influence of alcohol and out very late.

Dungy responded to the Sapp video and said he is glad the advice has stuck with his players. You can see the clip below:

Warren heard it 26 years ago. You heard it 20 years ago. And those rules still hold up. Glad you guys remember them. https://t.co/bp9xLElCmr — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 14, 2022

There is no question that one or more of the five aforementioned factors are typically at play when professional athletes mess up. Anyone who avoids those situations or decisions has a better chance of keeping clean.