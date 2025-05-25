Commanders’ Mike Sainristil hilariously pranks Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil is up on the TikTok trends, and he recently tried one out on his teammate, quarterback Jayden Daniels, ending in sheer hilarity.

Sainristil prank-called Daniels, simply wishing him “goodnight.” Daniel wasn’t feeling it.

https://twitter.com/cdbfootball/status/1925295287007838669

“I was just calling to say goodnight,” Sainristil said, holding back his laughter.

“Bro, what the f–k,” Daniels replied. “You straight, dog?”

Sainristil had to put Daniels on mute as he and someone off screen couldn’t contain themselves any longer and burst out laughing.

“You my dog, bro. I’m just checking in real quick,” Sainristil said.

“I just talked to you five minutes ago,” Daniels shot back.

Sainristil told Daniels to “sleep well,” leaving the quarterback in stunned silence for a moment.

“Hey, bro. Bro,” Daniels said. “I don’t know what type of shenanigans you’re on, but you’re acting real bonkers right now.”

Sainristil prank-called several of his other Washington teammates as well. The reactions varied with some similar to Daniels and others recognizing the prank and having their own fun with it.

The calls showcase the light-hearted nature of the Commanders’ locker room and the notable franchise changes since the exit of former owner Daniel Snyder.