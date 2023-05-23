Washington Commanders’ OTAs have 1 notable absence

The Washington Commanders began their offseason team activities on Tuesday, and there was one notable absence from the voluntary workouts.

Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno all were not present for the start of the team’s OTAs.

Talked to a source in Ashburn – no Chase Young, Montez Sweat or Charles Leno for start of OTAs. Remember these are voluntary and often players have excused absences. We will talk to Rivera tomorrow and (hopefully) get more info — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 23, 2023

Sweat is entering his fifth season with the team and has 29 career sacks. He will be playing on his fifth-year team option for $11.5 million. The former first-round pick is one of the top defensive players for the Commanders.

Leno is a veteran offensive tackle who has not missed a game since 2015. He is entering the second year of a 3-year, $37 million contract.

But the big absence is Young.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick by the Commanders in 2020. He has only played in 27 games since being drafted. The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury in 2021, limiting him to nine games that season. He only played in three games last season.

The Commanders declined their 5th-year option for Young. He has a lot to prove after not being much of a factor the last two seasons.