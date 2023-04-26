 Skip to main content
Commanders make big decision on Chase Young’s contract option

April 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have made their decision regarding the fifth-year contract option of defensive lineman Chase Young.

The Commanders will not pick up Young’s option, meaning the former No. 2 overall pick will be playing in a contract year in 2023.

While this may look like a surprise to some, there had been hints that this decision was coming.

As early as February, Commanders coach Ron Rivera suggested that it was no sure thing that Washington would pick up the option, with Young’s recovery from a torn ACL apparently still a concern.

The option would have paid Young $17.5 million in 2024 had it been picked up.

Young looked to be on the fast track to stardom after collecting 7.5 sacks as a rookie, but the ACL tear set him back significantly. Still, a big 2023 could set him up for a huge payday next offseason, be it from the Commanders or someone else.

Chase YoungWashington Commanders
