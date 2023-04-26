Commanders make big decision on Chase Young’s contract option

The Washington Commanders have made their decision regarding the fifth-year contract option of defensive lineman Chase Young.

The Commanders will not pick up Young’s option, meaning the former No. 2 overall pick will be playing in a contract year in 2023.

The Commanders are not going to exercise DE Chase Young’s fifth-year option, per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 26, 2023

While this may look like a surprise to some, there had been hints that this decision was coming.

As early as February, Commanders coach Ron Rivera suggested that it was no sure thing that Washington would pick up the option, with Young’s recovery from a torn ACL apparently still a concern.

The option would have paid Young $17.5 million in 2024 had it been picked up.

Young looked to be on the fast track to stardom after collecting 7.5 sacks as a rookie, but the ACL tear set him back significantly. Still, a big 2023 could set him up for a huge payday next offseason, be it from the Commanders or someone else.