Report: Washington could sign Eric Reid after Landon Collins injury

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. That has left the team looking for help in its defensive backfield, and Eric Reid is one option to replace Collins.

ESPN’s John Keim reports that Washington is considering all options, including signing Reid.

Reid played for two seasons under Washington head coach Ron Rivera with the Carolina Panthers. The 28-year-old was released by the Panthers following the 2019 season and has remained a free agent.

Collins is playing under a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington, so Reid would only be needed as a temporary replacement. It’s unclear if Reid would be interested in that type of arrangement.

Reid is a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick and has been a big part of the social justice movement in the NFL. Some believe that is why he hasn’t been signed, and he recently blasted Goodell on behalf of Kaepernick.