Washington DB Deshazor Everett was driver in fatal car crash

Washington Football Team linebacker Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident on Thursday night that left a woman dead.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia confirmed in a press release on Friday that Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the car “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.” The passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, died at a local hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash.

While the press release did not mention Everett by name, police have confirmed reports that the veteran safety was the driver in the crash. Everett was also taken to the hospital and treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” Washington has released a statement on the incident:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Everett is in his third season with Washington and seventh NFL season overall. He has played mostly on special teams this year and has five tackles in 14 games.

Everett is the second NFL player this year who was involved in a fatal car accident. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is facing a lengthy prison sentence over a two-car crash that killed another driver.

Photo: Dec 4, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports