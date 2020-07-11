Redskins likely to change name to ‘Washington Warriors’?

Reports have said that the Washington Redskins are likely to announce a change of their team name in the coming days, and we think we have an idea about the name.

Washington could be changing the team name to the “Warriors”, which is a name owner Daniel Snyder reportedly has had marked for years as a possible replacement.

On a recent podcast, The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said he would bet big that “Warriors” would be the next name.

“I think people do know that the Redskins have marked Washington Warriors just in case and that this has been the way,” Sheehan said. “I would bet big money on the Warriors being the new name for the football team.”

JP Finlay also said a week ago that he thought “Warriors” was the leader.

Not sure I love it but I would think Washington Warriors is leader in clubhouse — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) July 3, 2020

What’s also of note is that there are six pending applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the name Washington Warriors.

No pending trademark applications for Washington Redwolves. 6 pending applications with the USPTO for Washington Warriors! pic.twitter.com/xpIrJsBDuZ — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 11, 2020

The Redskins have resisted calls over the years to change their team name. However, pressure intensified in recent weeks from business partners and retailers, leading the team to prepare for a formal switch.