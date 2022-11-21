Washington DT John Ridgeway goes viral for his crazy wrestling tackle

Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway went viral on Sunday for the ridiculous wrestling tackle he delivered.

Ridgeway’s Commanders were leading the Houston Texans 20-0 at halftime. The Texans got the ball after halftime and proceeded to drive down the field for a field goal. They were aided by the Ridgeway play, which resulted in a penalty.

Houston had a 1st-and-10 at the Washington 11 and threw a dumpoff pass to Dameon Pierce. Check out what Ridgeway did to Pierce:

That's one way to tackle a guy, I suppose pic.twitter.com/GOjTrZKQKD — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) November 20, 2022

Ouch. That had to hurt.

Ridgeway was penalized for unnecessary roughness, giving Houston first-and-goal from the five.

That wrestling move looked a little too natural for Ridgeway, and that’s for a good reason. The 23-year-old was a state champion wrestler during high school in Illinois.

But just as a reminder, suplex moves on a football field are not allowed.