Washington hopes to have backup QB available for rescheduled game

The Washington Football Team had its Week 15 game pushed back to Tuesday, and that delay may help them have at least one experienced quarterback available against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington believes backup quarterback Kyle Allen has a “good chance” to play Tuesday due to the delay, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Both Allen and starter Taylor Heinicke are in the health and safety protocols, but Allen could be cleared by Tuesday.

Washington believes quarterback Kyle Allen has a good chance to return to play since the Eagles game got moved to Tuesday, per source. Allen and starter Taylor Heinicke are still under the Covid-19 protocol. If Heinicke unavailable, Allen could be. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 18, 2021

While Washington would rather have Heinicke, Allen at least has some starting experience. He’s 7-10 in 17 career starts, though he has not started a game this season. Third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert, freshly signed from the New England Patriots’ practice squad, would be the choice if Allen remains unavailable.

Allen’s potential availability is one reason teams like the Eagles were frustrated at the game’s postponement.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports