Washington’s reported plan for Carson Wentz revealed

The Washington Commanders have won three of their last four games with Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback, which has led to some questions about what the team will do when Carson Wentz is cleared to return. As of now, they are not planning to make any changes.

Wentz is on injured reserve and has been recovering from a finger injury he suffered in Week 6. He was cleared to throw in practice this week, though he has not been activated from IR. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Wentz is likely to serve as Washington’s backup when he returns.

Wentz went 2-4 as the Commanders’ starter before fracturing his finger. While Heinicke has not exactly played at a Pro Bowl level, he has clearly given Washington a spark. He threw for just 211 yards, no touchdowns and an interception last week, but the Commanders pulled off a big upset against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters this week that it is important to “look at the momentum” and “look at what the mood of the team is” when evaluating the quarterback situation. That seemed like a clear indication that Heinicke’s starting job is not in jeopardy.

Heinicke is playing with a great deal of confidence and has found unique ways to stay motivated. As long as the wins keep coming, his stat line probably will not matter much to Rivera.