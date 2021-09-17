Washington trolls Giants on Twitter after win

The New York Giants essentially handed the Washington Football Team a win on Thursday night with a costly penalty and poor execution down the stretch. It goes without saying that Ron Rivera’s team felt no sympathy for their division rivals. Neither did their social media people.

Washington’s official Twitter account savagely trolled the Giants after beating them on a last-second field goal.

The Giants have probably gotten used to losing in recent years, but the way they lost on Thursday was particularly painful. They forced an interception while trailing 27-26 with just a few minutes remaining and took over at the Washington 20. They quickly went three and out and kicked a field goal to take a 29-27 lead.

New York then held the Football Team to a 48-yard field goal attempt on the ensuing possession. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the kick, but Dexter Lawrence jumped offsides. Hopkins converted his second chance to give Washington the win. Lawrence was attacked on social media after the game.

The loss was as painful as it gets for the G-Men. Being trolled on Twitter probably added to that.