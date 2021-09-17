 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 16, 2021

Dexter Lawrence gets hate messages after costing Giants with offsides penalty

September 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dexter Lawrence offsides

Dexter Lawrence was attacked with hate messages on Twitter immediately after costing his New York Giants on Thursday night with a penalty.

Lawrence’s Giants were leading the Washington Football Team 29-27 with five seconds left. Washington was lining up for 48-yard field goal attempt on 3rd-and-4 from the Giants 30.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the kick wide to the right. But he was bailed out by a penalty flag thanks to Lawrence jumping offsides.

The penalty gave Washington five yards, a first down, and a second kick attempt. This one was from 43 yards away, and Hopkins didn’t miss. Washington won 30-29 thanks to the second chance on the field goal.

Lawrence was immediately targeted with messages on Twitter.

You win as a team, you lose as a team, but it must really stink when your penalty cost your team the game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus