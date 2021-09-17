Dexter Lawrence gets hate messages after costing Giants with offsides penalty

Dexter Lawrence was attacked with hate messages on Twitter immediately after costing his New York Giants on Thursday night with a penalty.

Lawrence’s Giants were leading the Washington Football Team 29-27 with five seconds left. Washington was lining up for 48-yard field goal attempt on 3rd-and-4 from the Giants 30.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the kick wide to the right. But he was bailed out by a penalty flag thanks to Lawrence jumping offsides.

Dexter Lawrence jumps offside as Hopkins misses the game-winning field goal. On the next chance, Hopkins send Washington home with the win pic.twitter.com/fa9X9nUXgx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2021

The penalty gave Washington five yards, a first down, and a second kick attempt. This one was from 43 yards away, and Hopkins didn’t miss. Washington won 30-29 thanks to the second chance on the field goal.

Lawrence was immediately targeted with messages on Twitter.

@llawrencesexy how bout you publicly apologize to everyone? — zack goldberg (@zackgoldbergg) September 17, 2021

@llawrencesexy is now my least favorite player in New York — Matt Mirabella (@MattMirabella17) September 17, 2021

What a joke. Game is on you! @Young_Slay2 @llawrencesexy — Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. (@AlexaDaGOAT) September 17, 2021

@llawrencesexy You let NY down leave the league you should be ashamed of yourself — Troy White Jr (@TroyWhiteJr2) September 17, 2021

lmfao. @llawrencesexy man your a bum. @Giants just loose every game now. waste of a team. — JacobJewfro (@JacobJ3wfro) September 17, 2021

You win as a team, you lose as a team, but it must really stink when your penalty cost your team the game.