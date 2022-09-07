 Skip to main content
Report claims Washington upset with Chase Young

September 6, 2022
by Larry Brown
Chase Young on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are not too happy with Chase Young, according to a reporter.

Mike Jurecki reported on Twitter Tuesday that Young reaggravated his knee injury while training at Von Miller’s pass-rushing camp. Jurecki says that the Commanders are not very happy that Young went outside the facility to work out.

Miller in June hosted his sixth annual Von Miller Pass Rush Summit.

Jurecki pointed out that Young was seen limping while attending Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame over the weekend.

Commanders reporter JP Finlay of NBC Sports disputed the report. Finlay says Young has been with the team all camp and has not had any setbacks.

Jordan Schultz, another reporter, also shot down Jurecki’s report.

Schultz says that Young is even ahead of schedule in his effort to play by Week 5.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his right knee last season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera cautioned in late July that Young was recovering from a tough injury. The 23-year-old had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 9 games last season.

