Report claims Washington upset with Chase Young

The Washington Commanders are not too happy with Chase Young, according to a reporter.

Mike Jurecki reported on Twitter Tuesday that Young reaggravated his knee injury while training at Von Miller’s pass-rushing camp. Jurecki says that the Commanders are not very happy that Young went outside the facility to work out.

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young went to Von Miller’s passing rushing camp and reaggravated his injury. Sources tell me the club is not very happy he went outside facility to work out. @nflnetwork — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) September 7, 2022

Miller in June hosted his sixth annual Von Miller Pass Rush Summit.

Jurecki pointed out that Young was seen limping while attending Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame over the weekend.

Former Ohio State DE Chase Young back home tonight pic.twitter.com/s9QxLdGLXB — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 3, 2022

Commanders reporter JP Finlay of NBC Sports disputed the report. Finlay says Young has been with the team all camp and has not had any setbacks.

Chase Young has been with the Commanders since camp opened in late July. Sources tell me no setbacks, he’s just working back from the knee injury last November. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 7, 2022

Jordan Schultz, another reporter, also shot down Jurecki’s report.

This is absolutely false, according to multiple sources. “There’s no truth to this,” one source added. Chase Young suffered a severe injury and has done everything right in regards to his rehab. In fact, he’s ahead of schedule with a real shot to play Week 5. https://t.co/GccBcfSvDA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 7, 2022

Schultz says that Young is even ahead of schedule in his effort to play by Week 5.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his right knee last season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera cautioned in late July that Young was recovering from a tough injury. The 23-year-old had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 9 games last season.