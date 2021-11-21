Watch: Cam Newton finds new way to do his ‘Superman’ celebration

Cam Newton looked completely reenergized in his first game back with the Carolina Panthers last week, and he maintained that level of enthusiasm on Sunday against Washington.

Newton turned the clock back several years with an explosive 25-yard touchdown run in the first half. After the score, he sprinted to midfield at Bank of America Stadium and did his patented “Superman” celebration on the Panthers’ midfield logo.

Giving us all the feels… Cam Newton Touchdown! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/b8u9niQSJt — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 21, 2021

Newton didn’t start for the Panthers last week, but he still played a huge role. He rushed for one touchdown and threw for another. After the first score, Newton celebrated by declaring himself “back” (video here).

It’s obvious that Newton is happy to be back in the place where he became an NFL star.