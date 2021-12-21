WFT steals Cowboys’ move with own benches at road game

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines last week when they chose to bring their own sideline benches to their game against Washington, and they may have started an NFC East trend.

In what appears to be an extremely petty move, Washington contracted a company to make custom benches for them for their Tuesday game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

We have a bench update! #WashingtonFootball reached out to @DragonSeats on Monday following the Dallas game and are planning to use them for the rest of the season, in Philly, in Dallas, in New York pic.twitter.com/H8IEJZS5Ke — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 21, 2021

The move doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. According to a report, the Cowboys decided to bring their own benches to Washington after another team informed them that the heaters on the visitor’s sideline benches at FedExField were not working properly.

It should be noted that mechanical issues seem quite common at FedExField. There was a massive leak in one of the luxury suites earlier this season (video here).

Will the Eagles and New York Giants now feel like they have to bring their own benches to all road games? We highly doubt it, but you never know.