Urban Meyer shares how Tim Tebow signing came about

Urban Meyer shared a story about how the Tim Tebow signing came about.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday agreed to a 1-year deal with Tebow. The signing came despite Tebow not having played in the NFL since 2012.

Meyer, who is entering his first season as head coach of the Jaguars, was a guest on Cris Collinsworth’s podcast. He shared what led to Tebow’s signing.

Tebow story direct from the boss @CoachUrbanMeyer pic.twitter.com/SavUmat5hw — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 11, 2021

“(Tebow) was in the best shape of his life, asked to work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there,” Meyer said. “And they came back to me and said ‘wow, this guy is in incredible shape.’ Then I went another time and watched them try him out. They said go work on these things, he comes back later, they try him out again. I’m not there. They come back and said ‘wow, this guy’s ball skills … he’s a great athlete. He looks like he’s 18 years old.’ I said, ‘guys, you don’t understand how this guy is the most competitive maniac you’re ever going to talk to, and let’s give it a shot.'”

The Jags ended up deciding to give Tebow a shot. He played quarterback during his first NFL stint and resisted a move to other positions. Now 33, he will try to work as a tight end this time around.

The Jags’ signing of Tebow has been met with resistance from some around the NFL. Even some Jaguars coaches reportedly are in disagreement about the move.

Tebow signing does not mean he will be playing when the season begins. If he is incapable of helping the team, he will be cut.