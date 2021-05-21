Here is when Patrick Mahomes should be fully cleared from injury

Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery earlier this offseason to address a toe injury, and it sounds like rehab has gone as well as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his recovery and expected to participated in organized team activities next week, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. The goal is for the quarterback to be a limited participant in OTAs and a full-go by training camp.

Mahomes suffered a toe injury in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional Round playoff win against the Cleveland Browns. The injury limited his mobility in the next two rounds of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. He underwent surgery in February for turf toe.

While Mahomes said he was 100 percent healthy for the Super Bowl, that is hard to believe given that he had surgery. Fortunately, he will be fully healed in plenty of time for the 2021 season.