This is why Buccaneers are signing Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had spent months downplaying any interest in wide receiver Antonio Brown. That changed quickly this week, and we’re getting an idea of why.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver is expected to make his debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. The deal follows reports earlier in the day suggesting an agreement was close.

This comes as a surprise, and not just because of how abrupt it was. The door had seemed to be closed on Brown joining Tampa Bay for several reasons. First, the Buccaneers were fairly set at wide receiver, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin operating as the primary weapons in the passing game. Perhaps more importantly, coach Bruce Arians, who coached Brown in Pittsburgh, seemed to have no interest in working with the receiver again.

So what changed? The short answer is injuries. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, that’s the key reason the team is citing behind the change of heart. Evans is struggling with an ankle injury, while Godwin is just returning from a hamstring issue. No. 3 receiver Scotty Miller is also dealing with an injury. The reports that the Buccaneers had no interest in Brown were likely true, but injuries changed things. This is a team that wants to win a Super Bowl, and they can’t afford to leave Tom Brady without enough weapons.

There are certainly other reasons. Brady clearly enjoyed briefly playing with Brown in New England last year, and has reportedly been pushing the Buccaneers to sign the receiver. It’s pretty clear, though, that this was unlikely to happen had Evans and Godwin stayed totally healthy.