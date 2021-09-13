Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Jackson and the Ravens have had “positive and ongoing dialogue” about a new contract for the former MVP. The main reason there is no agreement in place is that Jackson represents himself, and he has been focusing his time on preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The two sides expect to reach a deal, but Schefter was told the negotiations have taken a back seat since training camp.

The market has been set for Jackson after Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills agreed to a mammoth new deal last month. Jackson and the Ravens have both expressed confidence that an extension will get done at some point. The problem, if you want to call it one, is that Jackson doesn’t have an agent to negotiate for him while he focuses on playing.