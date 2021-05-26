Lamar Jackson offers encouragement to Ravens with quote about contract

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens appear to be firmly on the same page with long-term contract discussions looming.

Jackson made clear Wednesday that his intention is to remain with the Ravens for his whole career, and he wants to get a deal done “pretty soon.”

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon.”

There’s no real surprise here. The Ravens have built their offense around Jackson, and the organization sounds as devoted to keeping him as he is to them. That’s no surprise — he’s 24 and has an MVP award to his name. While he has yet to completely break through in the playoffs, there’s certainly a level of confidence that it’s only a matter of time.