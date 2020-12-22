This is why Lisa Salters was not live on ‘Monday Night Football’

Lisa Salters did not report live for “Monday Night Football” between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals due to COVID protocol rules.

Towards the start of the third quarter of the game, ESPN play-by-play announcer Steve Levy explained what was going on with Salters.

“Lisa has not been with us live tonight on ‘Monday Night Football.’ A potential exposure to COVID and just following the protocols have kept her from joining us,” Levy explained.

Levy assured everyone with some good news that Salters “has tested negative.”

Salters, 54, has been with ESPN since 2000 and has reported on “Monday Night Football” since 2012. She also covers the NBA for ESPN and ABC.