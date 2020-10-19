This is why Rob Gronkowski did a weird spike after his touchdown

Rob Gronkowski finally looked like his old self during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 38-10 win at home over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 of the NFL season on Sunday.

Gronk led the Bucs with five catches for 78 yards on eight targets. He also caught his first touchdown of the season. Naturally, Gronk did his spike after the score, but it looked unusual.

The tight end spiked the ball with his left hand:

First Gronk Spike as a member of the @Buccaneers! It had been 679 days since Gronk's last TD pic.twitter.com/kiMroKA2mb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2020

Fans are used to seeing Gronk spike just about anything. He usually does it forcefully and with his right hand.

So what happened? Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Gronk is playing with a bad right shoulder.

#GoBucs coach Bruce Arians said Rob Gronkowski is playing with a bum shoulder which is why he spiked the ball with the other hand. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 18, 2020

That makes sense considering Gronk was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to his shoulder. The injury still didn’t prevent Gronk from doing his spike.

At least Gronkowski should feel better about his role following this big game.