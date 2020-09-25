Rob Gronkowski clearly bothered by ‘blocking tight end’ talk

Rob Gronkowski has been almost a non-factor in the passing game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through two games, and many have concluded that he is simply no longer capable of making explosive plays. Could that talk be taking a toll on the star tight end?

On Friday, Gronkowski was asked about only drawing four targets from Tom Brady in two games. He joked that he’s a blocking tight end now and didn’t come out of retirement to catch passes.

#GoBucs TE Rob Gronkowski meets with the media now – asked about the number of targets he has gotten so far – "I'm a blocking tight end. I came here to block, baby. Four targets is four more than I came here to get." #DENvsTB #Bucs — 95.3 WDAE (@953WDAE) September 25, 2020

Gronk was, of course, being sarcastic. He kept driving the point home, however.

#GoBucs TE Rob Gronkowski "As a blocking tight end, I got to improve my blocking.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 25, 2020

#GoBucs TE Rob Gronkowski, tongue in cheek, "keeps repeating I'm a blocking tight end….that's all I got.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 25, 2020

Gronkowski is clearly nowhere near the same player he was four or five years ago. The way he has looked through two games with the Bucs is similar to how he looked in 2018 with the New England Patriots. He seems to lack the speed and explosiveness needed to separate from defenders, which is why Brady is no longer funneling passes his way.

We already explained why Bucs fans should temper their expectations about Gronkowski, and Bruce Arians seemed to reaffirm that with some remarks this week. Gronk could have a few big games, but he’s no longer a true game-changer at his position.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.