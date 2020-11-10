This is why Tony Romo will not be calling NFL game this week

Tony Romo is making significantly more money than any NFL analyst in history this season, but he is still getting a week off in the middle of the year.

Romo will not call a game for CBS on Sunday because his partner, Jim Nantz, will be covering the Masters. The Masters is typically in April and doesn’t interfere with the NFL schedule, but it was moved to November this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As Richard Deitsch of The Athletic notes, CBS has decided to give Romo the week off rather than adding him to a different broadcast team.

Many compared the situation to when legendary play-by-play announcer Pat Summerall used to miss an NFL game to cover U.S. Open tennis years ago. His partner, John Madden, called NFL games alongside Jack Buck when that happened.

Romo is reportedly earning more than $17 million per year with CBS, which is a little less than $1 million per game if you include the playoffs. He’s quickly become one of the most popular broadcast analysts in history. NFL teams can at least be assured they won’t be crushed this weekend the way Romo ripped the Dallas Cowboys over one of their decisions in Sunday’s loss.