Tony Romo crushes Cowboys over field goal decision

Tony Romo gave the Dallas Cowboys a hard time over the team’s decision to kick a field goal in the third quarter of their game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas had the ball in Pittsburgh territory on a 3rd-and-9 and handed it off to Ezekiel Elliott, who dove just shy of the first down marker.

The Cowboys were leading 16-9 with 2:28 left in the third quarter and faced a 4th-and-inches. They sent Greg Zuerlein out to make his fourth field goal of the game and give them a 19-9 lead. But Romo disagreed with the decision. He felt an opponent as tough as Pittsburgh requires going for more.

“I’d go for it. I’d go for it. Everyone says kick, go up two scores, but there’s too much time left against a veteran quarterback. It’s not like it’s 4th-and-3. It’s inches! How many 4th-and-inches get stopped in the NFL? Not 4th-and-1s, inches. You could quarterback sneak it. Jump up and dive,” Romo said.

“I just think against Kansas City, Pittsburgh, you gotta score when you have the chance.”

Pittsburgh of course answered with a touchdown to make it a 19-15 game, and then they got an interception. It was a one-score game before you knew it, seemingly supporting Romo’s point.