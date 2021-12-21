Will Compton missed Raiders’ game for heartbreaking reason

Will Compton did not play in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night due to a personal matter. The Raiders linebacker later went public to reveal what happened.

Compton disclosed over Twitter that his mother died. He said that she meant everything to their family and that he was leaving the team to be with his family.

Hey everyone I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night. I am headed home to be with family. It has been a brutal last 16 hours. Please love on your moms and keep my family in your thoughts and prayers Our mom was everything to us — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 20, 2021

Will is from Bonne Terre, Missouri and the oldest of three boys.

The 32-year-old has only played in one game this season for the Raiders. This is his second stint with the team.

Compton played five seasons with Washington and had two separate 1-year stints with the Titans and now with the Raiders. Outside of football, he is known for being the co-host of “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, along with Taylor Lewan.