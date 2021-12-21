 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 20, 2021

Will Compton missed Raiders’ game for heartbreaking reason

December 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Will Compton

Will Compton did not play in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night due to a personal matter. The Raiders linebacker later went public to reveal what happened.

Compton disclosed over Twitter that his mother died. He said that she meant everything to their family and that he was leaving the team to be with his family.

Will is from Bonne Terre, Missouri and the oldest of three boys.

The 32-year-old has only played in one game this season for the Raiders. This is his second stint with the team.

Compton played five seasons with Washington and had two separate 1-year stints with the Titans and now with the Raiders. Outside of football, he is known for being the co-host of “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, along with Taylor Lewan.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus