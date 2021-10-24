Will Jared Goff be benched by Lions?

The Detroit Lions have not won a game with Jared Goff as their starting quarterback, and it would not be a surprise if the team decides to go in another direction at some point. That apparently will not be happening anytime soon.

Goff is not in danger of losing his starting job in the near future, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday. The Lions still believe Goff gives them the best chance to win, and there have been no internal discussions about benching him for David Blough.

Whether or not Goff will return to the Lions in 2022 is another issue. The Lions would have to pay Goff more than $26 million guaranteed if they bring him back next season, unless they agree to a restructure or extension with him. Goff will have to play better going forward to justify that.

Goff faced some public criticism from his coach following last week’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He has turned the ball over eight times in six games and seems hesitant to throw downfield. His play certainly is not Detroit’s only problem, but it hasn’t helped.