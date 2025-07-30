Will Levis shares nasty photo of his shoulder injury

Will Levis may have just ruined dinner for families across the country.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback Levis decided to churn stomachs this week by posting a photo to social media of his right shoulder injury. Levis took to his Instagram Story to share the extent of the damage before he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

“Last night with this lil guy,” Levis wrote in his caption of the photo, in which you could see a sizable and abnormal-looking knot in his shoulder. Here is the picture (if you can bear to look).

#Titans QB Will Levis shared a photo of his shoulder ahead of his surgery on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/vSmUxiHp8r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2025

The 26-year-old former second-round draft pick Levis has already been ruled out for the entire 2025 NFL season after deciding to finally have the surgery to get his throwing shoulder fixed. Levis was already projected to be the backup QB in Tennessee behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and now he will have to wait until at least the 2026 season to make an impact again.

Levis initially hurt his shoulder in Week 4 of last season when he landed hard on it while trying to stretch out for a first down (video here). It was officially diagnosed as a Grade 2 AC joint sprain and cost Levis multiple weeks of action before he later returned in Week 10.

But Levis was not particularly effective upon returning, and he was eventually benched by Week 16 in favor of Mason Rudolph. The shoulder pain had also persisted for Levis deep into the current offseason, and now he has decided to address the issue once and for all.

Levis’ rookie contract with the Titans still runs through the 2026 season. After he finished with the 2024 season with abysmal numbers of 2,091 passing yards with 13 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, Levis doesn’t have a lot to lose at this point by sitting out the 2025 season and getting his throwing shoulder fully healthy.